Jones (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Atlanta, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Jones started the week as a non-participant before upgrading to limited participation Thursday and a full session Friday. He's played more than 80 percent of offensive snaps each game this season, but he's averaging only 2.8 catches for 29.2 yards, and he's seen just 10 targets in the three games Kenny Golladay has played. A matchup with the feeble Atlanta defense could help, though Jones was shut down by a similarly vulnerable Jacksonville unit last week.