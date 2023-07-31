The Lions will reinstate Jones (undisclosed) from the active/non-football injury list Monday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The 33-year-old wideout is now eligible to practice with his teammates after missing the first week of training camp. With 2022 first-round pick Jameson Williams suspended for the first six weeks of the season, Jones has a chance to start the year as Detroit's top perimeter receiver, though Josh Reynolds and Kalif Raymond may also compete for that distinction.