Lions' Marvin Jones: Corrals 58-yard bomb
Jones caught three of five targets for 85 yards during Saturday's 20-10 victory over the Bears.
Jones highlighted his day by snagging a 58-yard bomb from a scrambling Matthew Stafford halfway through the second quarter. The Cal product made two other grabs in the first half but didn't do anything at all thereafter as, with Detroit up 20-3 for most of the second half, the Lions didn't need to lean on their downfield threat often. Looking forward, Jones could be a sneaky fantasy play in Week 16 against a Bengals team that recently lost Adam Jones (groin) to injured reserve and is currently without its other starter, Dre Kirkpatrick (concussion.
