Lions' Marvin Jones: Could be available Sunday
The Lions are optimistic that Jones, who was added to the injury report Friday with an ankle issue, will be available for Sunday's game against the Patriots, sources informed Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Jones' ankle will be monitored carefully throughout the day, with the wideout's activity in pregame warmups likely dictating whether or not he garners an active status. While Jones seems to be trending in the right direction, the fact that he's not a lock to suit up makes him a risky lineup choice, especially with clarity on his availability (or lack thereof) not likely to come until the Lions release their inactive list approximately 90 minutes before the 8:20 p.m. EDT kickoff.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 Injury Report
Who's in? Who's out? We take a look at the latest injury reports ahead of Week 3's action.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Ride Fuller
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 3 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 3, starring some running...