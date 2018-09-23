The Lions are optimistic that Jones, who was added to the injury report Friday with an ankle issue, will be available for Sunday's game against the Patriots, sources informed Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Jones' ankle will be monitored carefully throughout the day, with the wideout's activity in pregame warmups likely dictating whether or not he garners an active status. While Jones seems to be trending in the right direction, the fact that he's not a lock to suit up makes him a risky lineup choice, especially with clarity on his availability (or lack thereof) not likely to come until the Lions release their inactive list approximately 90 minutes before the 8:20 p.m. EDT kickoff.