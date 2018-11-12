Jones (knee) has been diagnosed with a bone bruise, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Jones is considered day to day after tests showed his ACL and MCL are intact, but this is still an injury that threatens his availability for Week 11 against Carolina. He was removed late in the third quarter of Sunday's 34-22 loss to Chicago, finishing with three catches for 55 yards on seven targets. The Detroit passing game will run through Kenny Golladay if Jones misses any time, with TJ Jones, Bruce Ellington and Brandon Powell all candidates to take some of the vacated snaps.

