Lions' Marvin Jones: Dominant in loss
Jones caught six passes on nine targets for 109 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 30-23 loss to the Vikings.
Jones dominated one of the best secondaries in the league despite having arguably the toughest matchup assignment of all Lions receivers, that being Vikings 2016 Pro Bowl corner Xavier Rhodes. His first score came on a mid-range post pattern that barely broke the plane of the goal line, while his second was much more impressive, as the lanky veteran beat double coverage to haul in a 43-yard bomb. Jones, who entered Thursday's game tied for the third-highest touchdown mark in the league (six), now has a chance to finish Week 12 in second place in that category. The touchdown maven will look to keep it going in Week 13 against the Ravens but has another tough matchup awaiting him in the form of Jimmy Smith, who's Pro Football Focus' eighth-highest graded corner of the season.
