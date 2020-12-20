Jones corralled 10 of 12 targets for 112 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 46-25 loss to the Titans.

Jones has proven himself as a high-floor fantasy asset with Kenny Golladay (hip) sidelined, but during Week 15, the 30-year-old established his second-highest receiving output of the 2020 campaign. An opening-drive TD catch gave Jones his seventh of the season, pulling him to within three of a career high (10) heading into a Week 16 home game against the Buccaneers. Atlanta's top receiver, Calvin Ridley, exploded for 10 catches, 163 yards and a score against Tampa Bay on Sunday.