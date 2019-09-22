Jones hauled in six of nine targets for 101 yards in the Lions' 27-24 win over the Eagles on Sunday.

Jones took on the mantle of lead receiver from Kenny Golladay in the impressive road victory, and he brought in Matthew Stafford's only passing score of the day on a beautiful 12-yard catch with 14:53 left in the contest. Jones hadn't eclipsed 56 receiving yards or scored a receiving touchdown during his first two games, so this was officially his 2019 breakout performance. He'll look to make it back-to-back fruitful efforts versus the Chiefs in Week 4.