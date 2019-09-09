Lions' Marvin Jones: Efficient with handful of opportunities
Jones caught all four of his targets for 56 yards during Sunday's 27-27 tie with the Cardinals.
Jones didn't get many chances to shine Sunday, getting at least twice as few targets as each of Danny Amendola (13), Kenny Golladay (9) and T.J. Hockenson (9). However, the 29-year-old at least made the most of his opportunities, once making a solid catch to move the chains on third down and also tracking down a ball for a 23-yard gain to bring the Lions within field-goal range in overtime. It wouldn't surprise anyone if this sort of workload distribution becomes a trend as the rest of the year unfolds, but there could be a tradeoff in terms of heightened efficiency, as we saw Sunday.
