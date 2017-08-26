Play

Jones caught four of seven targets for 62 yards and a touchdown in Friday's 30-28 preseason loss to the Patriots.

Jones was utilized often in this one, leading the team in targets and receiving yards despite leaving early in the third quarter. The highlight of the night for Jones came on a beautiful 23-yard touchdown grab on a pass down the sideline from Matthew Stafford. Though he dropped off dramatically after a hot start to his Lions career, Jones seems to be on the same wavelength as Stafford at the moment and will look to establish himself as a consistent threat in 2017. He is unlikely to see any action in next week's preseason finale against the Bills.

