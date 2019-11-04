Lions' Marvin Jones: Finds end zone in loss to Raiders
Jones caught eight of 10 targets for 126 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 31-24 loss to the Raiders.
Jones led the team in targets while averaging a healthy 15.8 yards per catch. He broke off a season-long 47-yard gain to help him get there and added a two-yard touchdown reception to give him six scores through eight games in 2019. Jones is on pace for one of the best statistical seasons of his career and will look to keep it up next Sunday against the Bears.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 10 Early Waivers: Ready for it?
Ronald Jones has been stuck in a time share for most of the season, but the Buccaneers finally...
-
Week 9 Injuries: Mahomes, Conner out
Patrick Mahomes doesn't look like he'll make his return Sunday. Here's the latest on the injury...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Gardner Minshew may not have much time left as the Jaguars starting quarterback, but Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...