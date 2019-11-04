Jones caught eight of 10 targets for 126 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 31-24 loss to the Raiders.

Jones led the team in targets while averaging a healthy 15.8 yards per catch. He broke off a season-long 47-yard gain to help him get there and added a two-yard touchdown reception to give him six scores through eight games in 2019. Jones is on pace for one of the best statistical seasons of his career and will look to keep it up next Sunday against the Bears.