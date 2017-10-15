Lions' Marvin Jones: Finds end zone in loss
Jones snagged six of 14 targets for 96 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 52-38 loss to New Orleans.
Jones' made the highlight reel midway through the third quarter as Matthew Stafford lofted a ball down the right sideline and Jones spun around and grabbed it with one hand before falling to the turf for a 22-yard score. Obviously, Jones' 14 targets were, in part, due to Detroit falling behind by multiple scores early, but there seems to be a trend leaning toward Jones. Through the first four weeks of the season, Golden Tate led Detroit in targets with 32, 14 more than Jones. Over the last two weeks, however, Jones leads Tate 22 to 15. Keep an eye on this trend as it develops.
More News
-
Lions' Marvin Jones: Paces receivers in Week 5 loss•
-
Lions' Marvin Jones: Leads team in receiving•
-
Lions' Marvin Jones: Secures three passes Sunday•
-
Lions' Marvin Jones: Scores once again•
-
Lions' Marvin Jones: Scores in season opener•
-
Lions' Marvin Jones: Finds end zone Friday versus Patriots•
-
Rodgers goes down with shoulder injury
Aaron Rodgers' injury could cost him at least six weeks of playing time -- and maybe more....
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
Ty Montgomery's absence looks like it should be limited to just one game, and there's plenty...
-
Elliott suspension again on hold
Despite the NFL’s statement this week that Ezekiel Elliott‘s six-game suspension has begun,...
-
Top DFS plays for Week 6
Heath Cummings says it's fine if you want to use Deshaun Watson at his high ownership and offers...
-
Fantasy football Week 6: Sit Big Ben
Advanced computer model says bench Ben Roethlisberger and start Elijah McGuire.
-
Jamey's Week 6 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg runs down several sleeper options for Week 6, including Theo Riddick, Shane...