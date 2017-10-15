Jones snagged six of 14 targets for 96 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 52-38 loss to New Orleans.

Jones' made the highlight reel midway through the third quarter as Matthew Stafford lofted a ball down the right sideline and Jones spun around and grabbed it with one hand before falling to the turf for a 22-yard score. Obviously, Jones' 14 targets were, in part, due to Detroit falling behind by multiple scores early, but there seems to be a trend leaning toward Jones. Through the first four weeks of the season, Golden Tate led Detroit in targets with 32, 14 more than Jones. Over the last two weeks, however, Jones leads Tate 22 to 15. Keep an eye on this trend as it develops.