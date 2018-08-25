Jones caught one of two targets for 12 yards in Friday's preseason game against Tampa Bay.

Though he didn't have much impact statistically, Jones stayed on the field for nearly ever snap until Matthew Stafford was pulled from the game. The 28-year-old likely will be held out of Detroit's final exhibition contest, finishing the preseason with three catches for 26 yards on seven targets. Jones should pick up some steam in a Week 1 home game against the Jets.