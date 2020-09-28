Jones caught all three of his targets for 51 yards during Sunday's 26-23 win over the Cardinals.

Jones finished fifth on the team in targets while ranking third in both receptions and receiving yards. He made the most of the looks he received, but his reduced role is a direct result of teammate Kenny Golladay making his season debut. Jones still has the ability to break off big plays when given the chance, but his boom-or-bust profile could result in plenty of down weeks as well. With Golladay drawing attention from the Saints defense next Sunday, perhaps Jones will find himself called into action a bit more frequently.