Jones (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Though Jones was listed as a non-participant Wednesday in the Lions' first practice of the week, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com suggests the wideout's absence was likely rest-related. Jones' return to work a day later supports that notion, and if he can upgrade to full activity Friday, he'll likely avoid taking an injury designation into Sunday's game in Carolina. With the likes of D'Andre Swift (concussion), Kenny Golladay (hip) and Danny Amendola (hip) all going down as a non-participants in Thursday's practice, Jones could be looking at a high-volume role in the passing game if at least two of those banged-up pass catchers aren't available.