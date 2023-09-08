Jones caught two of six targets for eight yards while losing a fumble during Thursday's 21-20 win over Kansas City.

Putting together one of the more forgettable games of his career, Jones saw plenty of opportunity but was clearly outdone by Josh Reynolds as the top complimentary receiver behind Amon-Ra St. Brown. The 33-year-old dropped at least one pass that could have led to a possible field-goal try before halftime, and then Jones' first career fumble cost the Lions another likely field-goal attempt in the fourth quarter during crunch time. Even with Jameson Williams suspended for another five games, Jones is hardly on the fantasy radar entering a Week 2 matchup against Seattle.