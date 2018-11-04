Lions' Marvin Jones: Gets 66 yards in Week 9 loss
Jones caught six of eight targets for a team-high 66 yards in Sunday's 24-9 loss to Minnesota.
Jones has topped 60 receiving yards in back-to-back weeks after exceeding that mark only once in his first six games. With Golden Tate now plying his trade in Philadelphia after a trade deadline deal, Jones and Kenny Golladay should both see increased roles in Detroit's passing game against the Bears in Week 10 and beyond.
