Jones is scheduled to receive a second opinion on the knee injury he suffered in the second half of Sunday's 34-22 loss to the Bears, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

The Lions haven't commented on the specifics surrounding Jones' injury, but Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Tuesday that the wideout was being viewed as day-to-day after sustaining a bone bruise in his knee rather than any damage to his ACL or MCL. While Schefter's report suggests Jones isn't at risk of a long-term absence, the 28-year-old may be presently dealing with some significant pain. He failed to practice in any capacity Wednesday and Thursday and wasn't spotted on the field on the media-access portion of Friday's session, suggesting he'll likely carry a designation into the Week 11 tilt with the Panthers if he's not ruled out entirely. The Lions will provide another update on Jones' situation when the team releases its final injury report of the week later Friday.