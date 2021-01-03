Jones caught eight of 11 targets for 180 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 37-35 loss to Minnesota.

Finishing out the year as the alpha receiver in the absence of Kenny Golladay (hip), Jones' big day could have been huge had a third touchdown not been overturned by replay. The Vikings' young corners simply had no answer for the strong rapport between Jones and quarterback Matthew Stafford. While missing out on that third touchdown (from 30 yards out) was extra disappointing since it would have gotten Jones to 1,000 receiving yards and double-digit touchdowns on the year, there's at least no doubt that Jones is still near the top of his game despite approaching his 31st birthday in March. Now entering the offseason as an unrestricted free agent, it's possible we could see the veteran change teams this offseason, especially with Detroit - in the market for a new GM and head coach - possibly on the verge of a full-on rebuilding period.