The Lions placed Jones on the reserve/non-football injury list Sunday for an unspecified reason, Colton Pouncy of The Athletic reports.

An explanation for Jones' absence to begin training camp could be provided in the coming days. Even though he's opening camp on the NFI list, Jones is eligible to practice and take part in preseason games whenever deemed ready to do so. As a result, the NFI designation doesn't have any bearing on his availability for Week 1.