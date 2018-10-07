Lions' Marvin Jones: Grabs third touchdown of season
Jones secured one of four targets for an eight-yard touchdown during Sunday's 31-23 victory over the Packers.
Not only are Jones and quarterback Matthew Stafford still having trouble connecting on deep passes, but Jones is also starting to look like Stafford's clear No. 3 read after Golden Tate and Kenny Golladay, who saw seven and nine targets, respectively. There is a bright side, though, and that is Jones has still seen at least one red-zone target in every game this season. Furthermore, Jones didn't look bothered by the ankle injury that precipitated his appearance on this week's injury report. The veteran will now get an extended period of rest during Detroit's Week 6 bye before suiting up for a Week 7 matchup against the Dolphins.
