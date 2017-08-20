Lions' Marvin Jones: Grabs touchdown against Jets
Jones caught four of five targets for 34 yards and a touchdown during Saturday's win over the Jets.
Jones failed to haul in his only target last week against the Colts, so this was a nice tune-up for the receiver. He owns the size and speed to be a go-to option in the Detroit offense, and that upside was on full display through the first six weeks of last season when he caught 29 balls for 529 yards and four touchdowns. There's potential for Jones to approach that level of production against and be a huge value on draft day, but if the Lions continue to lean on a dink-and-dunk offense, it hurts Jones' outlook. Additionally, Eric Ebron and Kenny Golladay project to eat into some of Jones' downfield and red-zone targets.
