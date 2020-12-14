Jones caught four of eight targets for 48 yards during Sunday's 31-24 loss to the Packers.

Yet again the alpha receiver with Kenny Golladay (hip) shelved, Jones was held in check by a respectable Green Bay secondary, and no Detroit receiver topped 66 yards despite constantly playing from behind. As Golladay didn't practice in any capacity last Friday, it seems there's a good chance that Jones will continue to operate as the No. 1 wideout in Week 15, but his upside will be severely capped if Matthew Stafford (ribs) is forced to miss time.