Jones caught four of six targets for 22 yards during Sunday's 31-26 win over the Giants.

Jones finished third on the team in targets and receptions, but his long gain went for just six yards in an underwhelming effort. This dud performance was especially notable considering Jones made four touchdown catches a week ago, giving him two games with fewer than 25 receiving yards in his last three. The mercurial wideout will look to bounce back in next week's favorable away matchup with the Raiders.