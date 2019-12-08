Jones hauled in three of seven targets for 38 yards in the team's Week 14 loss to the Vikings.

Jones racked up seven targets but managed to convert fewer than half into receptions. His longest gain of the day came midway through the first quarter, when he hauled in an 18-yard reception down the right sideline. Positively, Jones has shown some rapport with third-string quarterback David Blough, racking up 13 targets in two games with Blough under center. Jones will draw an exploitable matchup in Week 15 as the Lions take on the Buccaneers.