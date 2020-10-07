Jones caught one of his two targets for nine receiving yards during Sunday's 35-29 loss to the Saints.

In a matchup against a Saints secondary that was without Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) and Janoris Jenkins (shoulder) for Week 4, Jones was contained to his lowest receiving output since Oct. 7, 2018. With Kenny Golladay back in the lineup the past two weeks, Jones has been held to four total catches (on five targets) for 60 yards. While Golladay nursed a hamstring injury Weeks 1 and 2, Jones attracted 14 combined targets, accumulating eight catches, 78 yards and a touchdown. An Oct. 18 showdown with the Jaguars presents an opportunity for Jones to get back on track following Detroit's bye, as Jacksonville just surrendered 300 passing yards to Cincinnati on Sunday.