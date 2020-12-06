Jones reeled in eight of 12 targets for 116 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 34-30 win against the Bears.

With Kenny Golladay (hip) unavailable for a fifth consecutive contest, Jones cruised past his previous season high in receiving (96) while simultaneously notching his sixth score of 2020. He's averaged 5.8 receptions and 70.8 yards per contest over his past five appearances sans Golladay. With the reigning Pro-Bowl receiver active Weeks 4 through 8, Jones recorded 2.8 catches per game while enduring two separate outings of less than 10 receiving yards.