Jones, who trained with former NFL receiver Randy Moss in North Carolina last offseason, plans to continue his training with Moss in 2018, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

Jones has been a solid downfield threat for the Lions since coming to Detroit in 2016, but he took his game to new heights in his second season with the team, progress he partially credits to working with Moss over the summer. Jones said the two specifically focused on improving Jones' route running, but specifically on "winning at the top of the route." While other factors regarding his success were certainly in play, the tutelage seemingly benefitted Jones in some capacity when considering he went on to lead the league with 16 receptions of passes thrown at least 20 yards downfield -- with zero drops on 31 such opportunities. Given the immediate payoff, Jones said he intends to resume his training with Moss this offseason to specifically improve his ability to gain yards after the catch. While this guarantees nothing in terms of Jones' fantasy production moving forward, it at least offers hope that he might improve upon his 61/1,101/9 stat line from 2017. However, future investors will also need to take into account the ascension of 2017 third-rounder Kenny Golladay, who proved to also be a dangerous vertical threat as a rookie and could potentially command more targets in 2018, which may reduce Jones' workload.