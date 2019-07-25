Lions' Marvin Jones: Joins team for practice
Jones (knee) returned to practice Thursday, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
The same goes for Kenny Golladay (chest), who also was held out of practice throughout the offseason program. Jones and Golladay are locked in as the starting outside receivers, with Danny Amendola set to man the slot in three-wide formations.
