Lions' Marvin Jones: Leads Lions in receiving
Jones caught four of eight receptions for 90 yards during Sunday's 44-20 loss to the Ravens.
Jones didn't do much of anything early on in the game thanks to suffocating coverage by Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith. However, once Smith exited the game with an Achilles injury, Jones went to work, hauling in two passes of 40-plus yards on rookie Marlon Humphrey. After catching just one pass of that distance during the first 10 games of the season, Jones has now caught three in the past two weeks while seeing his YPC rise to 16.6 -- the ninth-highest mark among qualifying receivers. He'll now take aim at a woeful Buccaneers secondary in Week 14.
More News
-
Early Week 14 Waiver Wire
Doug Martin has been a disappointment all season, and his injury may have opened up an opportunity...
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 13 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 13 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says you're probably going to want some Chargers in your lineup this week in...
-
Jamey's top sleepers for Week 13
With just one week left until the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg targets some sleepers to...
-
SportsLine: Sit Big Ben, not Roberts
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...