Jones caught four of eight receptions for 90 yards during Sunday's 44-20 loss to the Ravens.

Jones didn't do much of anything early on in the game thanks to suffocating coverage by Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith. However, once Smith exited the game with an Achilles injury, Jones went to work, hauling in two passes of 40-plus yards on rookie Marlon Humphrey. After catching just one pass of that distance during the first 10 games of the season, Jones has now caught three in the past two weeks while seeing his YPC rise to 16.6 -- the ninth-highest mark among qualifying receivers. He'll now take aim at a woeful Buccaneers secondary in Week 14.