Jones caught two of five passes for 42 yards during Sunday's 14-7 victory over the Vikings.

Despite receiving a hefty dose of 2016 Pro Bowl CB Xavier Rhodes, Jones still managed to post a season-high in receiving yardage while tying for the team lead in targets. However, that's not saying much as he only logged 42 yards, and three other receivers (Golden Tate, TJ Jones, Darren Fells) saw just as many looks. As long as QB Matthew Stafford continues to spread the ball around as much as he does, there doesn't figure to be much upside for any Lions wideout on a consistent basis, Jones included. Next week probably won't be any different when Detroit takes on a Carolina team that has allowed the seventh-fewest passing yards per game through four weeks.