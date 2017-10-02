Lions' Marvin Jones: Leads team in receiving
Jones caught two of five passes for 42 yards during Sunday's 14-7 victory over the Vikings.
Despite receiving a hefty dose of 2016 Pro Bowl CB Xavier Rhodes, Jones still managed to post a season-high in receiving yardage while tying for the team lead in targets. However, that's not saying much as he only logged 42 yards, and three other receivers (Golden Tate, TJ Jones, Darren Fells) saw just as many looks. As long as QB Matthew Stafford continues to spread the ball around as much as he does, there doesn't figure to be much upside for any Lions wideout on a consistent basis, Jones included. Next week probably won't be any different when Detroit takes on a Carolina team that has allowed the seventh-fewest passing yards per game through four weeks.
More News
-
Lions' Marvin Jones: Secures three passes Sunday•
-
Lions' Marvin Jones: Scores once again•
-
Lions' Marvin Jones: Scores in season opener•
-
Lions' Marvin Jones: Finds end zone Friday versus Patriots•
-
Lions' Marvin Jones: Grabs touchdown against Jets•
-
Lions' Marvin Jones: Focused on lower-body strength and YAC•
-
Rankings: Rodgers, Bell rule top
Get ready for Week 5 with a breakdown of our expert rankings for the upcoming slate of gam...
-
Week 5 WR Rankings
He hasn't been quite as explosive as expected, but our experts aren't close to giving up on...
-
Week 5 TE Rankings
Who are your top options at tight end? It's an ugly picture this week.
-
Week 5 QB Rankings
Check out our trio of experts' rankings for Week 5 at the QB position.
-
Week 5 RB Rankings
Check out our trio of experts' rankings for the running back position.
-
Waiver Wire: Tons of needs, options
Latavius Murray, Aaron Jones, Alex Collins and Alvin Kamara are the running backs to target...