Jones (knee) is listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated practice report, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Given that he didn't come close to playing in Sunday's 20-19 win over Carolina, the veteran wideout doesn't seem especially likely to return for Thursday's game against the Bears. With top running back Kerryon Johnson (knee) also shaping up as a long shot, the Lions likely will be short on offensive weapons for the difficult matchup. Jones is recovering from a bone bruise in his knee and didn't practice at all last week.

More News
Our Latest Stories