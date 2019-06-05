Lions' Marvin Jones: Little action during minicamp
Jones (knee) is working with the rehab group Wednesday during mandatory minicamp, Michael Rothstein of ESPN reports.
Jones hasn't done much in individual or team drills this spring and the 29-year-old seems likely to be held under wraps until training camp starts up. With Kenny Golladay (chest) also working his way back from an injury, the Lions' first-team receiving corps has mostly consisted of Danny Amendola, Chris Lacy and Andy Jones this week.
