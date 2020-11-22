Jones caught four of six targets for 51 yards during Sunday's 20-0 loss to Carolina.

Again serving as the clear No. 1 wideout in the absence of both Kenny Golladay (hip) and Danny Amendola (hip), Jones was close to having a big day had a 51-yard touchdown not been called back due to an illegal offensive formation penalty. Without a long-range score, Jones had a hard time finding the painted area, as Matthew Stafford's thumb injury played a role in Detroit never reaching the red zone, which is where Jones caught three of his four touchdowns over the previous three games. Jones will at least have a solid chance to rebound in Week 12 against a Texans defense allowing the sixth-most yards per pass attempt (7.8) in 2020.