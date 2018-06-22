Lions' Marvin Jones: Looking for repeat season
Jones led the league with 467 receiving yards and 25.9 yards per catch on contested targets last season, according to Pro Football Focus.
Jones isn't the best at sprinting past defenders or jumping over them, but his impressive route running and ability to stay focused in traffic have allowed for above-average efficiency dating back to his time in Cincinnati. With the help of impressive accuracy from Matthew Stafford on deep throws, Jones posted elite marks for yards per catch (18.0) and yards per target (10.2) last season. The continued development of Kenny Golladay could take a few deep looks away from Jones, but there should be plenty of opportunities for both wideouts -- plus slot man Golden Tate -- in an offense that replaced TEs Eric Ebron (Colts) and Darren Fells (Browns) with career role players Luke Willson and Levine Toilolo. While the Lions also made a major commitment to their running game, they'll likely direct a huge portion of targets to their top three wideouts, which should help protect Jones against a shift in run:pass ratio. That being said, he'll have a tough time avoiding at least a minor dip from last year's career-best marks for YPC and YPT.
