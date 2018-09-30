Lions' Marvin Jones: Makes three catches in loss to Cowboys
Jones caught three of five targets for 56 yards during Sunday's 26-24 loss to the Cowboys.
Jones made an excellent lunging catch for a 34-yard gain in the second quarter, but he turned his other two receptions into just 22 yards en route to another modest output. He continues to garner attention from Matthew Stafford, but Kenny Golladay's emergence on the outside has eaten into his usage rate this season. Jones is still on pace to flirt with 1,000 receiving yards over the course of a full campaign, but his productivity could suffer from time to time due to the other options around him. He'll next face the Packers on Sunday.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 4 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 4
-
Week 4 Contrarian Plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players for you that could win you money in tournaments.
-
Injury report: Fournette back?
We've got a stacked injury reports heading into play Sunday in Week 4. See who is likely to...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Gio a must-start
The Falcons can't cover pass-catching running backs. Giovani Bernard is one of the best pass-catching...
-
Luck vs. Fitzpatrick for Week 4 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Andrew Luck vs....