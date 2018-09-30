Jones caught three of five targets for 56 yards during Sunday's 26-24 loss to the Cowboys.

Jones made an excellent lunging catch for a 34-yard gain in the second quarter, but he turned his other two receptions into just 22 yards en route to another modest output. He continues to garner attention from Matthew Stafford, but Kenny Golladay's emergence on the outside has eaten into his usage rate this season. Jones is still on pace to flirt with 1,000 receiving yards over the course of a full campaign, but his productivity could suffer from time to time due to the other options around him. He'll next face the Packers on Sunday.