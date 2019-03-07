Jones (knee) is expected to be a full participant in the Lions' offseason program, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Jones' 2018 season came to a premature close after he suffered what was initially classified as a right knee bruise during Detroit's Week 10 loss to Chicago. Since there haven't been any reports the setback required surgery, it's not a huge surprise he could be running around again in time for OTAs this spring. Jones is entering the fourth year of the five-year contract he signed with the Lions in 2016.