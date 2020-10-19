Jones caught two of five targets for eight yards during Sunday's 34-16 victory over Jacksonville.

Although Jones' biggest catch of the day was wiped out by a questionable offensive penalty, he has officially gone back-to-back games with single-digit receiving yardage despite a pair of inviting matchups against the Saints and Jaguars. Meanwhile, the Lions appeared to make a concerted effort out of their Week 5 bye to give D'Andre Swift more touches. If that notion becomes a legitimate trend in the coming weeks, the 30-year-old Jones might have even more trouble carving out regular touches on a weekly basis. Thankfully, Jones will at least get a mouth-watering matchup in Week 7 against a Falcons defense that appears significantly more vulnerable through the air (8.6 yards allowed per passing attempt, 32nd) than on the ground (4.1 yards allowed per rushing attempt, ninth) thus far into the 2020 campaign.