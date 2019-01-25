Lions' Marvin Jones: Might be expendable
Jones (knee) may be considered expendable after Kenny Golladay broke out for 1,063 yards in 2018, Nate Atkins of MLive.com reports.
Jones is coming off an injury-shortened season with a team that's trying to move toward a run-first offense, yet he still seems like a pretty good fit in Detroit, where he'll be entering the fourth season of a five-year, $40 million contract without much talent behind him at wide receiver. While the reasonable contract gives him some value on the trade market, it would be easier for the Lions to simply keep him around as a reliable No. 2 receiver alongside Golladay. The team seemingly expects Jones to make a full recovery during the offseason, though there hasn't been any update on the exact nature of his knee injury.
