Jones caught one of two targets for 22 yards during Sunday's 38-24 victory over the Browns.

Jones' two targets tied for the lowest he's seen all season and corresponds with rookie Kenny Golladay's return from a hamstring injury. Coming off a three-week stretch in which Jones found the end zone three times while averaging 12 targets and 110.3 receiving yards per game, many fantasy owners were likely expecting a bigger game in such a favorable matchup. However, with Golladay back in the fold, Jones isn't the Lions' only deep threat anymore. Thus, Jones could continue to see fewer opportunities down the field going forward.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories