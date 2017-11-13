Lions' Marvin Jones: Minimal work in Golladay's return
Jones caught one of two targets for 22 yards during Sunday's 38-24 victory over the Browns.
Jones' two targets tied for the lowest he's seen all season and corresponds with rookie Kenny Golladay's return from a hamstring injury. Coming off a three-week stretch in which Jones found the end zone three times while averaging 12 targets and 110.3 receiving yards per game, many fantasy owners were likely expecting a bigger game in such a favorable matchup. However, with Golladay back in the fold, Jones isn't the Lions' only deep threat anymore. Thus, Jones could continue to see fewer opportunities down the field going forward.
