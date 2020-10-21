Jones (knee) did not practice Wednesday.
Wednesday's missed session marks Jones' first appearance on the injury report during the regular season. The veteran wideout will have two more chances to increase his level of activity ahead of Sunday's game in Atlanta, so there's seemingly not yet reason for serious concern about his availability. Jones has been held below 10 receiving yards in back-to-back games, but if healthy he'll have a picturesque opportunity to get right against the Falcons' exploitable secondary.
More News
-
Lions' Marvin Jones: Meager production continues•
-
Lions' Marvin Jones: Held under 10 yards vs. Saints•
-
Lions' Marvin Jones: Finishes with 51 receiving yards•
-
Lions' Marvin Jones: Finds end zone in loss•
-
Lions' Marvin Jones: Catches four passes•
-
Lions' Marvin Jones: Working out with younger teammates•