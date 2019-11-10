Jones will be catching passes from backup quarterback Jeff Driskel in Sunday's Week 10 game against the Bears with Matthew Stafford (back) inactive for the contest.

Jones' fantasy outlook, along with that of the rest of his skill-position teammates, naturally takes a sizable hit with Stafford out of action. Driskel does have starting experience, having logged nine games under center with the Bengals last season during which he generated a 6:2 TD:INT and threw for 1,003 yards overall. However, a last-minute spot start against the Bears at Soldier Field figures to be a difficult assignment, even with Chicago's defense not quite as consistent as in seasons past thus far in 2019.