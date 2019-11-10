Play

Jones caught five of six targets for a team-high 77 yards in Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Bears.

It was encouraging to see Jones post a typical stat line with Jeff Driskel filling in for Matt Stafford (back) under center. While Jones' ceiling is certainly lower sans Stafford, he should remain a viable fantasy option against the Cowboys in Week 11 regardless of whether the starting quarterback makes his return.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories