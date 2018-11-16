Lions' Marvin Jones: Not practicing Friday
Jones (knee) isn't present for the open portion of Friday's practice, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Absent from the practice field for a third straight day, Jones doesn't seem likely to play in Sunday's game against the Panthers. Another update on Jones will come within the next few hours when the Lions release their final Week 11 injury report.
