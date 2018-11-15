Jones (knee) wasn't present for the portion of Thursday's practice that was open to the media, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

The bone bruise Jones suffered in Sunday's 34-22 loss to the Bears remains a concern heading into a Week 11 matchup with the Panthers, as the injury has sidelined him for back-to-back practices. The Lions will see if Jones is able to take the field in some capacity during their final session of the week Friday, but the wideout appears destined to carry an injury designation into Sunday's contest. The release of the Lions' final injury report will clarify whether Jones is listed as questionable, doubtful or out for the game. Kenny Golladay would likely take on an even heavier target share than normal if Jones is forced to miss his first game of the season.