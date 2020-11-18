Jones (undisclosed) wasn't present at practice Wednesday, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.
The Lions receiving corps is banged up at the moment, with Kenny Golladay (hip) returning to practice Wednesday and Danny Amendola taking a seat after injuring his hip this past Sunday against Washington. As a result, coach Matt Patricia may just be holding out his other veteran wide receiver, the 30-year-old Jones. Wednesday's injury report will reveal the reason for Jones' absence.
