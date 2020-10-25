Jones corralled five of his six targets for 80 receiving yards during Sunday's 23-22 win against the Falcons.

Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell said this week that he needed to find creative ways to get Jones more involved in the game plan, and during Week 7 that effort was visible. Jones finished one notch behind Kenny Golladay for the team lead in targets, while his 80 receiving yards marked a season high. The 30-year-old totaled just 17 yards over Detroit's preceding two games combined entering Sunday, but evidently there does exist a reality in which Jones and Golladay can cohabitate as viable fantasy football assets this season. The Lions will next face a Colts defense that ranks behind only Tampa Bay and Pittsburgh in DVOA but that has already surrendered six TDs to opposing WRs on the year.