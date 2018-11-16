Jones (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

Jones didn't practice at all this week and is scheduled to get a second opinion on what was initially reported to be a bone bruise. He may be dealing with a more serious injury, though an MRI ruled out damage to his ACL or MCL. The Lions are left without much help behind Kenny Golladay at wide receiver, with Theo Riddick potentially playing more slot while TJ Jones fills in for Marvin Jones outside. The team might also find some snaps for Bruce Ellington and/or Brandon Powell. It's an ideal situation for Golladay to soak up targets, though he may struggle for efficiency with the Carolina defense having little else to worry about.