Lions' Marvin Jones: Officially ruled out
Jones (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Bears, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Jones hasn't been able to practice in any capacity the past two weeks while recovering from a bone bruise in his knee. It's an unpredictable injury that could lead to missed time beyond Week 12, though a return for Week 13 against the Rams wouldn't come as a major surprise. Kenny Golladay is a clear favorite to lead the Lions in targets during Thursday's game, with TJ Jones, Bruce Ellington (back) and Andy Jones all providing support.
